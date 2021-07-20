Man United could clear space for signing of England star as new offer expected for current defender

Man United have certainly found a long-term starter in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t need to strengthen in his position.

He’s already played in 100 senior games despite only being at Old Trafford for two seasons, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to account for possible injuries and a loss of form, while it would also be handy to have an alternative who brings something different to the team.

Atletico Madrid and England star Kieran Trippier has been spoken about as a potential signing this summer, while The Mirror reported that Atleti are playing hardball but a deal could still be possible.

The obvious alternative in the squad just now would be Diogo Dalot after an impressive loan spell at AC Milan, but it now sounds like he could be going back to Italy as they look to increase their offer:

AC Milan are preparing a new bid to Manchester United for Diogo Dalot. Loan with buy option to be offered again – but improving the loan fee ? #MUFC #ACMilan Man Utd want around €4/5m loan fee + buy option included. Ancelotti loves him but Real Madrid not an option, as of now. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2021

If Dalot is allowed to leave then it would suggest that United are confident of bringing in some competition for Wan-Bissaka in that right-back role, so it’s worth watching the Trippier story over the next few weeks to see if something can be done.

He’s often written off as a bad defender who’s good going forward and strong at set-pieces but you don’t play regularly in Diego Simeone’s defence if you can’t defend, and he should be a solid signing if they can pull it off.