In a matter of hours, Real Madrid star, Raphael Varane, could be unveiled as a new Man United player after it became apparent that Los Blancos need to sell to balance the books.

The French World Cup winner appears to have made it crystal clear to the club that his future lies away from the Santiago Bernabeu, and Varane has been tracked by the Red Devils for some while now.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for an experienced centre-back to provide competition in the back line, and the Frenchman won’t be arriving to play second fiddle to anyone else.

According to AS, cited by Sport Witness, Florentino Perez is being forced to sacrifice the player in order to balance the books, and with everything apparently almost done, the deal could be concluded in the coming hours.

Figures approaching €50-€55m aren’t beyond United, and at just 28 years of age, there’s plenty of gas left in Varane’s tank.

AS, cited by Sport Witness, suggest that the Frenchman is believed to want to push the deal through quickly as he doesn’t want to start pre-season with Real, only to have to up and leave for Manchester soon after.