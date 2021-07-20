Once again Man United star, Marcus Rashford, is putting others to shame, and this time it’s The Spectator magazine that are in his firing line.

The Red Devils striker put out a series of tweets on Tuesday evening after he had become aware that the magazine were going to run a story about him benefitting commercially from some of the work he is doing with various corporate partners.

Their stance clearly annoyed Rashford, who set out to dismantle their article – prior to publication – bit by bit.

Not only will it have stolen The Spectator’s thunder, but might it well have stopped people from going out and buying the magazine.

As Boris Johnson and his government have found out to their cost, you take Rashford on at your peril.

Where children are concerned, the player arguably has the backing of the majority of the general public, so The Spectator are playing a dangerous game here.

Just heard @spectator are planning to run a story on me tomorrow about how I have benefitted commercially in the last 18 months…To clarify, I don’t need to partner with brands. I partner because I want to progress the work I do off the pitch and…(1) — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 20, 2021

most of any fee I would receive contributes to that. Last summer, 1.3M children had access to food support, through my relationship with Burberry children have a safe place to be after school where they will be fed, following the November investment…(2) — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 20, 2021

vulnerable children have safe places to go this summer holiday, and due to my relationship with Macmillan 80,000 children now have a book to call their own. Do I have a larger commercial appeal following the u-turns? I’m sure. (3) — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 20, 2021