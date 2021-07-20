Menu

Man United’s Marcus Rashford winning hearts and minds again as he goes in hard on The Spectator for trying to spin a good news story

Once again Man United star, Marcus Rashford, is putting others to shame, and this time it’s The Spectator magazine that are in his firing line.

The Red Devils striker put out a series of tweets on Tuesday evening after he had become aware that the magazine were going to run a story about him benefitting commercially from some of the work he is doing with various corporate partners.

Their stance clearly annoyed Rashford, who set out to dismantle their article – prior to publication – bit by bit.

Not only will it have stolen The Spectator’s thunder, but might it well have stopped people from going out and buying the magazine.

As Boris Johnson and his government have found out to their cost, you take Rashford on at your peril.

Where children are concerned, the player arguably has the backing of the majority of the general public, so The Spectator are playing a dangerous game here.

