Man United star’s entourage close to transfer agreement with CL giants, asking price likely to be over £60m

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba may reportedly be edging closer to an agreement to seal a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international has had an inconsistent period at Old Trafford since joining the club back in 2016, and it may be that he is now finally heading out for a new challenge.

MORE: Man United target’s brother spotted wearing Red Devils shirt

According to Canal Supporters, Pogba’s entourage are nearing an agreement to join PSG, with the Ligue 1 giants keen to keep on rebuilding after an ambitious summer of spending.

Big names such as Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma have come in, and Pogba could be another huge signing for the club.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were surprisingly beaten to the league title by Lille last season, so it’s little surprise that they want to make some changes, and Pogba could be a great addition.

The 28-year-old might not have shown his best form in his time in England, but he’d likely benefit from the slower pace of the game in his native France.

Canal Supporters add that Man Utd will likely ask for between €70-80million for Pogba, so somewhere in the region of £60.5m or more.

That might not be such a bad deal for the Red Devils given that Pogba is in the final year of his contract, but many fans will be disappointed to see this big name leave.