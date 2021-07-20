Jessie Lingard is said to have held a meeting with Manchester United over his future amid links with a return to West Ham.

Lingard was sent on loan for the second half of last season and he wasted no time impressing with the Hammers, scoring nine and assisting five in just 15 Premier League outings.

That sort of form means it is no surprise that West Ham are interested in signing the midfielder permanently, as cited by the Evening Standard.

But according to a fresh report from Claret and Hugh, who are on the ball with West Ham news, a meeting has taken place between United and Lingard where both parties put their cards on the table.

It’s also claimed Lingard has been offered a £30,000-per-week pay increase to remain at Old Trafford for the coming season but he has stayed quiet when asked about his future by teammates.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has hinted at a United stay for Lingard, telling the Evening Standard: “He was one of the positives. He’s a Manchester United player and he wants to fight for his place.”

That’s bad news for West Ham with all stars now apparently pointing towards a United stay for Lingard, who seems to have gone up in the estimation of his current club on the back of that impressive loan spell last season.