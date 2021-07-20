It is only a ‘matter of hours’ before Manchester United reach an agreement for the transfer of Real Madrid stalwart Raphael Varane, according to Los Blancos magazine MadridistaReal.

MadridistaReal (MR) report that Varane will leave this summer, but wishes to do so in a ‘pleasant’ manner as he is very ‘grateful’ to Real Madrid for what they have done for his career.

Varane has emerged as one of the more surprising high-profile names that is set for a transfer this summer after a contract standoff with Los Blancos leaves them forced to cash in now or lose the ace on a free transfer in a year’s time.

The 28-year-old is one of the most experienced centre-backs in world football and still has plenty left in the tank as United close in on recruiting a player that should instantly lift their team.

United are in need of a better centre-back partner for Harry Maguire due to the inconsistency of Victor Lindelof and the injury-proneness of Eric Bailly.

Varane, as a serial winner with Real Madrid, could bring the much-needed push that United need as they look to return to their former glory after years of relative mediocrity after Sir Alex Ferguson retired.