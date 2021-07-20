It has shockingly emerged that Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw played through the agony of broken ribs to help England to the finals of the Euros this summer, according to the Telegraph.

The Telegraph have found that the 26-year-old suffered the injury in the Round of 16 tie against Germany, which Shaw still went on to complete the entire 90 minutes in to help the Three Lions win.

As if that wasn’t a valiant show of Shaw’s dedication as it is, we all know that the Southampton academy graduate went on to feature against Ukraine, Denmark and was England’s scorer in the final vs Italy.

Shaw played every minute of those matches except the one against Ukraine, with the Red Devils ace only substituted after he’d crafted two assists to help Gareth Southgate’s side to a 4-0 lead.

The Telegraph insist that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the United staff would’ve preferred for Shaw to return to Carrington for scans immediately, but the ace certainly earned the right to go on holiday first.

See More: Ex-Red Devil eager to know Solskjaer’s plans for two Manchester United players

More Stories / Latest News Medical tomorrow as Leeds United agree fee for transfer of Chelsea youngster Manchester United hold meeting with midfielder and offer pay rise amid transfer links Tottenham prepared to try swap deal in bid to sign Liverpool & Man United target

It’s added that the Red Devils are keen on assessing Shaw in an effort to work out how much of their pre-season that the full-back can actually feature in.

It would be a disastrous blow for United if Shaw was to be sidelined for anything longer than a short-term period, as his solid displays last season earned him the club’s Players Player of the Year award.

Shaw’s wonderful performances for England and the lengths he went to for the national team are undeniable reasons as to why the ace deserves respect from fans, having dealt with intense criticism from fans, pundits and Jose Mourinho alike in his difficult first few years at United.