Marina Granovskaia hatches plan to slash price of Declan Rice transfer

Chelsea look set to reinvigorate their efforts to land West Ham star Declan Rice after more than a year.

The Blues were heavily linked with a move for former academy player Rice last year before turning their attention elsewhere amid a more than £250million spending spree.

This season, their priority is a striker, but that does not mean they won’t strengthen other areas, and according to The Athletic, Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia is keen to re-explore the idea of signing Rice.

The report claims Granovskaia is keen to pull off a deal for Rice ahead of the new season and is willing to use out of favour striker Tammy Abraham as part of the equation.

Abraham has been linked with West Ham throughout this summer, as pointed out in the same report, and he could be used to take £30million off Rice’s transfer.

According to the Daily Star, Rice is now valued at £100million by West Ham, and that price in full is likely to be too much for the Blues given their need for a top striker this summer.

Tammy Abraham Chelsea
Tammy Abraham could leave Chelsea for West Ham this summer
But £70million might just be attainable, especially given they would offload a player who already looks set to leave this summer in the process.

Abraham featured sparingly under Thomas Tuchel last season has been heavily linked with an exit in a bid to secure regular first-team football.

