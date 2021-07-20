Menu

The meeting that changed David De Gea’s Manchester United future after crushing penalty miss

Manchester United FC
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has performed a U-turn on his Old Trafford future, according to reports.

De Gea played a reduced role in the back-end of last season with Dean Henderson coming in for Premier League matches, while the Spaniard remained the number one for the Europa League.

But the Europa League adventure ended in heartbreak for United, and particularly for De Gea.

The Spaniard failed to save any of Villarreal’s 11 penalties and then missed the 22nd spotkick of the penalty shootout to hand the Yellow Submarine their first ever major trophy.

And according to The Athletic, De Gea was left ‘distraught’ and ‘inconsolable’ after missing his penalty, so much so that he was prepared to make the decision to leave the club then and there.

De Gea penalty shoot out villarreal
David de Gea failed to save any of Villarreal’s eleven penalties
But the report states that since then, De Gea has met with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to reiterate that he wants to stay at Old Trafford, and he is said to have a renewed desire to make the number one spot his own.

That’s some display of character for De Gea, but he does face a tough battle with Henderson, and there are some suggestions from the Mirror that it may only be one who stays amid the signing of Tom Heaton this summer.

