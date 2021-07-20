Liverpool re-linked with former transfer target, Arsenal and Everton also mentioned in the running

Nabil Fekir is considering his Real Betis future amid interest from multiple Premier League clubs, according to Todo Fichajes.

Fekir was one of the most coveted players on the planet during his time with Lyon. He looked as though he belonged with one of Europe’s elite – and he nearly ended up with one, too.

As was reported back in 2019 by Eurosport, his agent confirmed that the Frenchman had photos taken with the Liverpool shirt ahead of his proposed transfer to Anfield.

However, the deal fell through at the eleventh hour, with Fekir staying at Lyon and Liverpool missing out. Though, then came their most successful period in recent history – they didn’t miss him too much.

Still, Todo Fichajes’ belief is that Liverpool remain keen, with Fekir now playing his football with Real Betis and potentially moving on again. Arsenal and Everton are also mentioned as potential suitors.

The report claims that Real Betis see Fekir as ‘untouchable,’ but an offer of a considerable size, which any of the aforementioned Premier League clubs have the resources to make, will likely see them change their minds.

Banking a huge fee and getting him off their wage bill will allow them plenty of room for maneuver in the market, so selling Fekir wouldn’t be ALL bad from Betis’ standpoint.

Still, in order to get to that stage, any of Liverpool, Arsenal or Everton would have to turn their interest into a concrete proposal for the La Liga outfit to consider. They haven’t done that – yet.

