Manchester City reportedly have an interest in Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes, but the player’s transfer fee is currently too expensive for the Premier League champions.

Mendes has shone at Sporting and looks like he will soon be ready to make the step up to a bigger club as he seems set to become a world class player for many years to come.

The 19-year-old is already valued at as much as €50million, according to Fabrizio Romano, which City’s board are not currently prepared to pay…

Manchester City are interested in signing Nuno Mendes. He’s considered a top left back for the future – but City board have no intention to pay full €50m price tag to Sporting. ??? #MCFC Sporting are not accepting any proposal around €30m, as of today. Race still open. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2021

City have often spent big on some of the world’s best talents, but €50m might be a bit high for a talented youngster who remains inexperienced at the highest level.

Still, Pep Guardiola and co. could do well to try paying something close to that now, or else the Portuguese starlet’s value is surely only going to continue to rise in the near future.

City also look in need of a new left-back as an upgrade on the likes of Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko.