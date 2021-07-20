Menu

Manchester City interested in transfer of €50m-rated star, reporter says “race still open”

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City reportedly have an interest in Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes, but the player’s transfer fee is currently too expensive for the Premier League champions.

Mendes has shone at Sporting and looks like he will soon be ready to make the step up to a bigger club as he seems set to become a world class player for many years to come.

MORE: Man City set £43m asking price for big-name

The 19-year-old is already valued at as much as €50million, according to Fabrizio Romano, which City’s board are not currently prepared to pay…

City have often spent big on some of the world’s best talents, but €50m might be a bit high for a talented youngster who remains inexperienced at the highest level.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United taking patient approach to midfielder transfer as they sense price tag may drop
Manchester United reported to have made €30million transfer bid for Raphael Varane alternative
Leeds United lead Chelsea and other big clubs in race for winger transfer

Still, Pep Guardiola and co. could do well to try paying something close to that now, or else the Portuguese starlet’s value is surely only going to continue to rise in the near future.

City also look in need of a new left-back as an upgrade on the likes of Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

More Stories Nuno Mendes Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.