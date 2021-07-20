Newcastle seem to have been presented with a solid opportunity to win the battle to sign defensive midfield target Jens Cajuste as transfer rivals Rennes have their hands tied financially, per RMC Sport.

RMC Sport report that a transfer for the FC Midtjylland defensive midfielder to Rennes has now stalled, with the Ligue 1 outfit unable to increase their €11m plus add-ons offer for the ace until sales are made.

Midtjylland want at least €14m for the talented 21-year-old, who was away with the Swedish national team for this summer’s Euros but featured just once, coming as a late substitute in the draw to Spain.

RMC Sport note that Newcastle will also face competition for the Swede who started out his career in China from Premier League newcomers Brentford.

Whilst Newcastle have opened a door to one transfer to strengthen their midfield another has closed as the Shields Gazette report via Italian sources that the return of Valentino Lazaro is unlikely…

The 25-year-old’s agent has been quoted as stating that Lazaro wishes to remain in Milan, having spent the last season and a half away on loan with Newcastle and Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Austrian was on loan with the Magpies for the second-half of the 19/20 season, Lazaro is naturally a winger but primarily featured for the Toon outfit as a wing-back.

Cajuste made 39 first-team appearances for the Danish giants last season, the recruitment of a defensive midfielder by Newcastle could pave the way for Steve Bruce to go more attacking in other areas of the pitch, which would certainly please the Tyneside faithful.

The fact that Cajuste has broken into Sweden’s national team over the last year is proof that the prospect’s career is on the up, and it seems like a move to a top European league will come this summer.