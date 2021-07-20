Leicester City are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Schalke and former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak.

The Turkey international has shown plenty of promise in his career so far, becoming a key player for Schalke at a young age before attracting the interest of Liverpool last January.

MORE: Arsenal agree terms with Leicester City star

Kabak ended up sealing a loan move to Anfield, and had a pretty good spell at the club despite them ultimately deciding against keeping him permanently.

This now looks like being good news for Leicester, with the Mirror reporting that Brendan Rodgers’ side are now close to finalising an £8million move for the 21-year-old.

Leicester fans will hope Kabak’s brief time in the Premier League can serve as decent preparation for a move to the King Power Stadium, where he could become a key player alongside fellow countryman Caglar Soyuncu.

The Foxes won the FA Cup last season and came agonisingly close to finishing in the top four, so will hope a good transfer window can see them continue to push to establish themselves in the Premier League big six.