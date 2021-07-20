Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga has shared a post on Snapchat that shows his younger brother sporting a Red Devils kit, which is bound to keep the rumour mill running…

The Rennes midfielder shared a story of his younger brother playing around in the garden, eagle-eyed fans soon noticed that Camavinga’s kid brother was wearing a training shirt of the Red Devils’.

Camavinga’s brother can be seen sporting the blue training shirt from the 19/20 season.

The Athletic recently reported that the Red Devils are expected to take a ‘patient’ approach on the Camavinga front, in the hope that the wonderkid’s price tag drops by the end of the transfer window.

The Snapchat account is certainly the 18-year-old’s official one as it was used by Camavinga towards the end of last year to share the shirt that he received from all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo.

See More: Manchester United ready to seal transfer of Barcelona star if conditions are right

Camavinga’s little brother was pictured on Camavinga’s Snapchat story with a United shirt ?. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/cZaJUTKQ9n — ? ?? (@XtraCamavinga) July 19, 2021

Camavinga ?? Eduardo Camavinga’s little brother caught wearing a Manchester United shirt on his Snapchat story. Interesting… pic.twitter.com/26THedAAmN — J???? H????????? (@JackyHenchman) July 19, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool on the fence about joining transfer battle for €30m forward Liverpool negotiate sell-on clauses as they’re set to net £17m from sale of talented duo Manchester United ready to seal transfer of Barcelona star if conditions are right

Camavinga debuted professionally at the end of the 18/19 season before going on to experience a breakthrough campaign in 19/20 and establishing his foothold in the team in 2020/21.

The box-to-box midfielder’s brilliant displays have earned Camavinga three caps for the senior France team already, with the Ligue 1 starlet looking to be a staple for the national team for many years to come.