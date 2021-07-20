Man United news: PSG target £50M through player sales to fund move for Red Devils star

Paris Saint-Germain are working on £50M worth of player sales in hope of funding a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to the Mirror.

Pogba is a key player for Man United, and you can be certain that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep it that way, but his precarious contract situation suggests that a summer exit could be on the cards.

The Frenchman’s contract with the Red Devils is due to expire in 12 months time, leaving Man United at risk of losing him for a nominal sum in January, or even on a Bosman in the summer of 2022.

You know how the Glazers work, they like to run Man United as a business. It’d be nonsensical for them to keep Pogba around out of principle and watch his transfer value plummet.

Perhaps that’s offered PSG a certain level of encouragement that they can get a deal done this summer, with the Mirror reporting that the French giants are keen to get Pogba through the door this summer.

The report claims that Mauricio Pochettino’s men are working on raising £50M through player sales, with the belief that would be enough to convince Man United to part ways with Pogba this transfer window.

There is no mention in the report exactly how much Man United would demand in exchange for Pogba, but it may be a case of that discussion never having arisen, with the club keen to keep hold of him.

PSG have nothing to lose, so ought to test the waters with a bid and see if there’s any appetite from those higher up at Old Trafford to sell. The reported £50M seems like a fair price, all things considered.

