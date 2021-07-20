World-class star believed to have already signed Manchester United contract

Raphael Varane has already signed his Manchester United contract ahead of his proposed move from Real Madrid, according to Deportes Cuatro.

Varane is one of the best centre-backs on the planet, but Real Madrid allowed him to enter the final year of his contract without there being an agreement in place over an extension.

Considering Sergio Ramos was allowed to depart to Paris Saint-Germain when his own contract expired, you’d have thought that Florentino Perez would be keen to ensure Varane didn’t follow his former defensive partner out the exit door.

It very much looks as though he will, however, with Deportes Cuatro reporting that Man United are now one step away from completing the signing of the French World Cup winner.

MORE: Manchester United’s striker transfer shortlist revealed in report

The report claims that all that remains before official announcement arrives is the final ‘OK’ from Real Madrid, which is expected to arrive within a few days.

Deportes Cuatro go as far as claiming that Varane has already signed along the dotted line with Man United ahead of his expected move to Old Trafford.

That claim ought to allay any fears Man United fans have that this move could collapse at the eleventh hour. Varane already appears to have one foot in Manchester.

Click here for more of the latest transfer news