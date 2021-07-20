The last thing Manchester United need so close to the start of the new season is to be put under pressure to sell any of their players, but the refusal of one to sign a new contract leaves them in the position of having to do just that this summer.

Paul Pogba’s future at the Red Devils has been up for debate for the last couple of seasons, with the Frenchman blowing hot and cold in terms of his performance levels for the club.

MORE: What should Liverpool do?

Certainly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t seen anything like the consistency from Pogba as Didier Deschamps has for the French national team.

On his day, he can be a world beater, but there has been precious little of that in the Premier League, and with the Daily Mail reporting that he’s showing no willingness to sign a new contract, now may be the right time for United to cash in.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to do a deal, and Solskjaer will know that if he keeps hold of the player, he runs the risk of losing him for nothing in a year’s time.