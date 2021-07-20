If there’s one football player guaranteed to put a smile on everyone’s face, it’s Ronaldinho, and the Brazilian wasted no time in showing supporters what they’d been missing when he turned out for a Barca legends side against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.
The match was played in Israel, with the former Blaugrana No.10 opening the scoring from the penalty spot.
His flicks and tricks were a highlight, but he would ultimately end up on the losing side as Los Blancos won the match 3-2, thanks to goals from Pedro Munitis, Alfonso Perez and Ruben de la Red.
However, as the Daily Star report, Ronaldinho received a standing ovation when he took to the field alongside team-mates such as Deco and Rivaldo.
After spending months in prison on charges of falsifying documentation, to see the Brazilian superstar back on a football pitch will have brought him personally, and his supporters, so much joy.