There’s finally some exciting news for Tottenham Hotspur on the transfer front as Fabrizio Romano details that the North London outfit are ‘finalising’ a part-exchange deal that will net them a real talent.

Romano reports that Spurs will deal rotation man Erik Lamela to Sevilla in return for 20-year-old Bryan Gil, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s new side will also pay out €25m plus add-ons for the transfer.

Lamela never managed to fulfil the expectation that came when he was signed for an initial fee of €30m from Roma in 2013, per the Guardian, with the ace mostly playing a bit-part role in recent years.

With Lamela in the final year of his contract, it seems like an ideal time for Spurs to move the ace on, though some may disagree with the considerable additional fee that the club are paying to land Gil.

EXCL. Tottenham and Sevilla are finalizing a new swap deal: Erik Lamela to Sevilla, Bryan Gil to Spurs. Agreement set to be reached on permanent deal and here we go soon! ?? #THFC Sevilla will also receive €25m + add ons included as part of the deal. ?? #Sevilla — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2021

Gil made his first-team debut for Sevilla in the 18/19 campaign but has spent time over the last couple of seasons out on loan.

The wide playmaker spent the second-half of the 19/20 season on loan with Leganes, starting just four of his 12 appearances as he managed to score one goal for the side that were relegated.

Another relegation from La Liga came for the Spain Under-21s international last season, this time with Eibar, but Gil had much more opportunities to showcase his talent.

Gil was a starter for Eibar as they finished rock-bottom of the Spanish top-flight, contributing four goals and three assists in 29 La Liga outings as well as an assist in his only Copa del Rey outing.

Spurs are landing themselves a youngster who can feature on either wing, Gil saw most of his action in 2020/21 on the right flank, but featured primarily on the left in 19/20.