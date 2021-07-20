Just when you thought that West Ham United supporters couldn’t love Mark Noble anymore, fans have noticed two tattoos of the midfielder’s that are about his time at the club.

As the Hammers shared an image of a beaming Noble during pre-season training yesterday evening, some tattoos on the ace’s left arm were quickly noticed by eagle-eyed fans.

Fans have now realised that Noble has the date of West Ham’s final ever match at their iconic Upton Park Stadium fixed on his arm.

The Hammers ended their time at their much-loved home in brilliant fashion with a shock 3-2 win against Manchester United on May 10, 2016.

West Ham then moved to the London Stadium, which became there new home after it’s use at the 2012 Olympics.

Some supporters also pointed out that right next to the date of the Boleyn Ground’s curtain-closer, Noble has a tattoo which reads ‘captain’ in Greek.

Mark Noble has the date of the last game at Upton Park tattooed on his upper arm ? pic.twitter.com/ctlBVC2j4j — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) July 19, 2021

Working under the ?? pic.twitter.com/LtlPmbBIhn — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 19, 2021

Here is how some of the West Ham faithful have reacted to the tattoos:

The last person I’d expect to get a tattoo aha, bless him. He bleeds Claret and blue ? — Shannon Baker • shanylou (@shanyloublog) July 19, 2021

this is absolute class — Stephen George Lott (@stephenlott) July 20, 2021

One off he is ???? — Matt hones (@Matthones1) July 19, 2021

It also says captain in Greek! — Chris (@chrisyarns) July 19, 2021

X.V.XVI ??????? 10.5.16 captain — splicki berekin (@KolarVasil) July 19, 2021

Noble has immortalised his ties to the club with the ink on his body, which just goes to show how much the East London outfit mean to the Canning Town boy.

The midfielder will call time on what will be a 22-year stay with his boyhood club at the end of next season, it’s bound to be an emotional time for Noble, his family and friends and of course the fans.