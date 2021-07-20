It’s the scandal that has rocked Spanish football, but Luis Figo is in no mood to drag things out for Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, any longer.

Over the course of the past couple of weeks, El Confidencial have been drip feeding leaked audio conversations involving Florentino, which have been severely damaging to the club.

The president has been heard to belittle former stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul, Iker Casillas, Jose Mourinho and Figo.

The Portuguese, rather than give the story more ‘legs,’ has decided to draw a line under it.

“In a private conversation there may be expressions that are out of context,” he said before the Barcelona v Real Madrid legends match, cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“I have had the opportunity to speak with Florentino and he has excused himself with me, so the matter is closed.”

Given the nature of the leaks and the words used, it’s difficult to see how Florentino escapes unscathed from the entire debacle.

That is unless the others mentioned decide to take a similar conciliatory stance on the matter and allow it to be swept under the carpet.