Former Arsenal star and now Sky Sports pundit, Paul Merson, has said that only four clubs can win next season’s Premier League, and the Gunners aren’t one of them.

Though the transfer market has remained relatively quiet for many teams, Merson cites the gulf in class between the top four and the rest, without taking into account whether they will strengthen further before the start of the season.

“As we edge closer to the 2021-22 edition of the Premier League, I strongly believe this could be one of the tightest ones in recent memory,” he said to Sportskeeda.

“Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea can all win the title – that’s a four-way battle for the Premier League crown and I don’t expect any of them to run away with it by a margin of double-digit points.”

As the rich clubs get richer, the chances of those teams slightly worse off financially breaking back into what is fast becoming an exclusive club, is becoming less and less likely by the season.

It’s no wonder so many decided to join the Super League in the first instance, however ill-fated the concept may have been.

It would at least give the Premier League’s ‘also rans’ a good stab at taking the English top-flight crown on a more regular basis.