Crystal Palace have reportedly joined West Brom in the race to seal the transfer of Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah.

The 22-year-old has long looked like a big prospect after rising through Chelsea’s academy, but he hasn’t managed to establish himself in the club’s first-team.

The Blues loaned Chalobah out to Lorient last season, which followed previous loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town.

It may now be that Chalobah moves on permanently as clubs queue up for him this summer, with Palace and West Brom among his main suitors.

New Eagles boss Patrick Vieira is known to be keen to put together a younger squad at Selhurst Park, so Chalobah looks an ideal addition.

The England Under-21 international can operate as a defender or a defensive midfielder, and that versatility could also be useful to Palace in the season ahead.

Palace have already raided Chelsea this summer with a move to sign Marc Guehi.