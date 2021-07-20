Chelsea appear to have no chance of stopping one of their standout youth players from leaving the club this summer as Myles Peart-Harris has already bid farewell to his Blues teammates, per the Athletic.

Peart-Harris, who has been with the Blues since the age of eight according to their official site, is alongside Lewis Bate and Valentino Livramento in refusing to sign a contract extension.

With the trio just starting out the final years of their deals, Chelsea have no choice but to negotiate their sales this summer, otherwise they could lose the prospects for minimal compensation fees in a year.

The Athletic report that Peart-Harris, the joint-top scorer across the youth sides last season with 11 goals in 23 appearances, has bid farewell to his pals as a transfer to Brentford is close to being sealed.

See More: Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea forward could seal departure in the next few days

More Stories / Latest News Personal terms agreed: Arsenal set to receive new bid for player who is pushing for transfer to Euro giants Man United star’s entourage close to transfer agreement with CL giants, asking price likely to be over £60m (Photo) – Red Devils target shares snap of brother in Manchester United shirt

Peart-Harris primarily features as an attacking midfielder, but has shown versatility over the years as he’s also been called on as a winger, centre-forward, defensive midfielder and even right-back.

The Blues are resigned to losing some very exciting talents this summer, who are keen to land themselves new clubs where the path to first-team football will be much clearer.

Whilst Peart-Harris appears to be the closest to officially securing an exit, Bate is the one that is not hiding his interest at all as the highly-rated midfielder has went on a Leeds following spree on Instagram.