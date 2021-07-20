(Video) Argentine sports channel airs tribute song to Lionel Messi for winning Copa America

The Copa América title has also had a multitude of positive consequences on the figure of Lionel Messi in Argentina.

The “Mundo Leo” program, broadcast on the Argentinean channel Deportv, organized a very special tribute to Lionel Messi. The show called upon the famous musician Fito Páez to sing his song “Give joy to my heart,” with a special dedication to the 34-year-old. From Rosario to Rosario, a very emotional moment, as you can see in the video.

“Thank you, Lionel, thank you for everything, the world loves you, your country loves you, your family loves you, your city loves you. Thank you for doing, with all that love, those pirouettes, and those wonders so that we can all be happy in New Delhi, in Rosario, in Australia, in Bolivia, in Alaska, everywhere. Because such a marvel, imagine, it makes us all happy—cheers, champion. And the best always,” Páez sang.