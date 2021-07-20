Menu

Video: Divock Origi fires Liverpool ahead from the spot in pre-season opener

Liverpool are up and running in their 2021/22 pre-season, with Divock Origi the first name on the scoresheet after firing home from the spot in their opening fixture.

A much-changed line-up for Jurgen Klopp started on the front foot in Austria, and were ahead within five minutes after a fortunate decision from the official.

Origi took the responsibility and fired his penalty low and hard to the keeper’s right to give Liverpool the lead.

Pictures from LFC TV.

