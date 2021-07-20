Menu

Video: ‘Got to show Newcastle fans more respect’ – Henry Winter slams the Premier League over takeover decision

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United supporters would’ve been delighted by the broadside that respected journalist, Henry Winter, aimed at the Premier League this week, after the decision to postpone arbitration on a potential takeover until early in 2022.

Winter no doubt spoke for many, when he said on talkSPORT that fans needed to be shown more respect.

Particularly at this point, when the Magpies faithful have gone out of their way to help their local communities.

Giving them something else to look forward to as supporters prepare to head back into grounds in their droves, would’ve been a real fillip.

Winter didn’t attempt to contain his ire over that not happening.

