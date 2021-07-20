If the goal that Jesse Lingard scored in one of Manchester United’s pre-season training sessions is a guide as to his current form, then it’s little wonder that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to retain his services.

The Norwegian and his staff were seen putting the first-team squad through their paces in a video released by the club on Tuesday evening.

In the summer heat, every player looked to be at full tilt already, and that can only be good news for the Red Devils.