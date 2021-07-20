Menu

Video: Pundit suggests that interested clubs won’t get any change out of £100m for Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips

One of the stars of England’s Euro 2020 campaign, Leeds United midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, has been touted as a potential £100m purchase by talkSPORT pundit, Perry Groves.

Even in these post-Covid times, when clubs are strapped financially, Groves still believes that the player is worth every penny, and only enhanced his standing for club and country during the European Championship.

There’s no suggestion that he wants to move, and Marcelo Bielsa will surely fight tooth and nail to keep him, however, if £100m+ was put on the table, Leeds would find it hard to turn that sort of money down.

