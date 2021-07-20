With just over three weeks until West Ham take to the field against Newcastle at St. James’ Park, David Moyes appears to not be wasting any more time trying to convince Man United’s Jesse Lingard to move to east London permanently.

According to the official Manchester United website, Lingard wants to stay at the club and fight for his place, leaving the Hammers with little option other than to look elsewhere.

To that end, Claret and Hugh are reporting that West Brom star, Matheus Pereira, is being seen as a viable alternative by Moyes, with the player having a similar profile to Lingard.

With 11 goals in 33 games as well as six assists last season, the Brazilian was one of the few bright spots in a disappointing campaign overall for the Baggies.

Importantly for the east Londoners, he is as comfortable in attacking midfield as he is on either wing, and his versatility will quickly make him an asset at the club.