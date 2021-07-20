“We’d love to do something” – PL manager sends clear statement of intent to Arsenal over possible signing

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has sent Arsenal a clear statement of intent regarding a possible transfer deal for Joe Willock.

The 21-year-old midfielder is a fine prospect and showed his potential with some superb form during a loan stint at St James’ Park last season, though it’s not clear if he’ll return to the club for another spell.

MORE: Arsenal battling Manchester City for Jack Grealish?

It doesn’t seem immediately obvious that there’s a spot for Willock in the Arsenal team at the moment, even if manager Mikel Arteta could do well to keep hold of this promising young talent to at least have as a squad player.

Willock would surely rather be playing regularly, however, so it might be that he’d be tempted to have another loan move to Newcastle, or even a permanent switch.

A recent report from football.london suggested the Magpies were reasonably confident about bringing Willock back, and now Bruce has spoken about the situation, vowing to continue badgering Arsenal about it.

“As I’ve said, it’s really Arsenal’s decision,” Bruce was quoted by the Metro.

“And until Arsenal make a decision, a bit like all the big clubs, they have a look over pre-season, we’ll keep monitoring and badgering away.

“We’d love to do something but it’s still Arsenal’s call.”