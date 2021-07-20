At 38 years of age, it seems scarcely believable that Brazil star, Dani Alves is still going strong, however, he’s not only as fit as a fiddle, but has now been tasked with captaining the national side at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
The world’s most decorated football star, ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Alves’ conditioning would put a lot of youngsters to shame.
Ditto his dedication to getting the absolute maximum out of his career until he finally hangs up his boots.
There are still significant concerns that the Games will take place, given rising coronavirus cases, with Alves seemingly ready for battle at a moment’s notice.
Brazil will always be one of the favourites, and if they’re able to overcome any of the opponents put in front of them, Alves will surely go into the history books as one of the oldest players ever to win such a title.
DANI ALVES PARA SIEMPRE
A sus 38 años es el capitán de la selección brasileña en los Juegos Olímpicos. #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/G5pResqPD6
— Fútbol en Movistar+ (@MovistarFutbol) July 20, 2021