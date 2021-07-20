At 38 years of age, it seems scarcely believable that Brazil star, Dani Alves is still going strong, however, he’s not only as fit as a fiddle, but has now been tasked with captaining the national side at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The world’s most decorated football star, ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Alves’ conditioning would put a lot of youngsters to shame.

MORE: What should Liverpool do?

Ditto his dedication to getting the absolute maximum out of his career until he finally hangs up his boots.

There are still significant concerns that the Games will take place, given rising coronavirus cases, with Alves seemingly ready for battle at a moment’s notice.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘Got to show Newcastle fans more respect’ – Henry Winter slams the Premier League over takeover decision West Ham concede defeat in race for Jesse Lingard with David Moyes looking at Championship star as an alternative Ex-Man Utd ace names two players with “wow-factor” who’d be better signings than PL star linked with Red Devils

Brazil will always be one of the favourites, and if they’re able to overcome any of the opponents put in front of them, Alves will surely go into the history books as one of the oldest players ever to win such a title.