Bid prepared: Arsenal ready to pay £30million for transfer of 23-year-old

Arsenal are reportedly ready to pay £30million for the transfer of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The 23-year-old is being strongly linked with the Gunners after impressing in the Premier League last season despite the Blades’ relegation to the Championship.

It makes sense that Ramsdale could end up staying in the top flight, with the shot-stopper earning a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020 this summer, even though he was only there as a backup and didn’t play.

According to talkSPORT, his next move could be to Arsenal as they line up a £30m bid for the ‘keeper…

BREAKING: Arsenal are lining up a £30m bid for Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners have made Sheffield Utd’s keeper their top target ahead of West Brom’s Sam Johnstone. – talkSPORT understands ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/MTLc6lC5AD — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 21, 2021

The tweet above suggests West Brom’s Sam Johnstone has also been considered by Arsenal, but Ramsdale is emerging as more of a priority.

The north London giants have had a busy summer so far, bringing in Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, and this could be another decent piece of business.

It very much suggests that Mikel Arteta has lost faith in Bernd Leno as his number one, with £30m surely not the kind of fee Arsenal would pay for someone to come and sit on the bench.