Menu

Bid prepared: Arsenal ready to pay £30million for transfer of 23-year-old

Arsenal FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly ready to pay £30million for the transfer of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The 23-year-old is being strongly linked with the Gunners after impressing in the Premier League last season despite the Blades’ relegation to the Championship.

MORE: Keep, sell, or loan – Nine players whose Arsenal futures are in doubt

It makes sense that Ramsdale could end up staying in the top flight, with the shot-stopper earning a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020 this summer, even though he was only there as a backup and didn’t play.

According to talkSPORT, his next move could be to Arsenal as they line up a £30m bid for the ‘keeper…

The tweet above suggests West Brom’s Sam Johnstone has also been considered by Arsenal, but Ramsdale is emerging as more of a priority.

More Stories / Latest News
Watch Lionel Messi front Pro Evolution Soccer rebrand as Konami drop iconic title
Mason Greenwood names Championship star as toughest opponent so far
Surprise club named as favourites to land Jordan Henderson amid uncertain Liverpool future

The north London giants have had a busy summer so far, bringing in Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, and this could be another decent piece of business.

It very much suggests that Mikel Arteta has lost faith in Bernd Leno as his number one, with £30m surely not the kind of fee Arsenal would pay for someone to come and sit on the bench.

More Stories Aaron Ramsdale

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.