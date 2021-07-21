Arsenal expected to sell ace this summer as three Premier League sides show an interest

Arsenal have a few talented fringe players who have shown plenty of promise, but it’s probably the right time to either commit to playing them or letting them go to further their career.

Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all fall into that category, and a report from BBC Sport has indicated that Maitland-Niles is expected to leave the club this summer.

He’s played in over 100 games for the Gunners so he’s obviously a good player, but he struggled with being too versatile at times and it’s still not clear what his best position is.

That also means he can’t hold down a regular role in the Arsenal side, and it’s suggested that Burnley, Leicester City and Southampton are all showing an interest, but it’s not clear who is the most likely to sign him just now.

He has the energy and quality to be effective as a wing-back or in the centre of midfield, so it could come down to where he wants to play and which club is willing to give him the chance to excel in that preferred role.