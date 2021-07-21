Arsenal odds-on favourites to seal transfer of Chelsea star

Arsenal are emerging as the favourites to seal the transfer of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer, ahead of the likes of West Ham and Aston Villa.

The bookies seem to think the Emirates Stadium is the most likely destination for Abraham if he leaves Chelsea, with recent transfer rumours linking him with a surprise move to their London rivals.

The England international has been linked with Arsenal by the Telegraph, and the Gunners are now the odds-on favourites with Ladbrokes to be his next club.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, as Arsenal could perhaps benefit from bringing in a fresh face up front this summer after last season’s major dip in form from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Still, many Gooners will question if Abraham is really good enough to be leading the line for them, with the 23-year-old finding himself in and out of the Chelsea team and never quite looking like being ‘big six’ material.

Abraham had prolific loan spells earlier in his career, with 48 goals across two spells in the Championship, but he has just 21 goals in 58 Premier League matches for Chelsea.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Tammy Abraham is fast falling down the Chelsea pecking order but there’s every chance a surprise move across London could soon be on the cards, with Arsenal seemingly keen on securing his services.”

Tammy Abraham’s next club odds (Ladbrokes)