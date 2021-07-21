Keep, sell, or loan? Nine Arsenal players Arteta needs to decide on in this transfer window

Arsenal look likely to have a busy summer, with Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga both coming in already, while other big names should soon follow.

The Gunners had a nightmare season in 2020/21, so it’s unsurprising to see Mikel Arteta ringing the changes, with players likely to continue to move in and out of the Emirates Stadium in the weeks ahead.

MORE: Arsenal in advanced talks to sign €38m star

It’s not clear if Arsenal will get all the business done that they want to, particularly with some difficult choices to be made in some departments.

Read on as we look at nine members of this AFC squad whose future is far from clear, whilst giving our verdict on whether the club should look to keep, sell, or loan them…

Hector Bellerin

A fine servant to Arsenal for a number of years now, but it’s fair to say Hector Bellerin hasn’t really developed into the player he looked like he could’ve been.

The Spanish right-back was superb when he first burst onto the scene as a youngster, but injuries have held him back in recent years and it’s hard to imagine Arsenal couldn’t do a little better in that area of the pitch.

If he stays, he could bounce back and be a success, but for now we’re saying SELL could be the best for all parties here.

Alexandre Lacazette

A decent player on his day, but Alexandre Lacazette hasn’t won everyone over in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Time is surely running out for the Gunners to sell him for anything like a decent fee, so is it likely to be something they pursue, or is he worth keeping around as a squad player for a little longer.

It’s not an easy call, but based on the lack of transfer gossip surrounding the Frenchman, we expect Arsenal will KEEP him for the time being.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

This is another tricky one, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles clearly a useful squad player due to his versatility, but he may well feel he wants to move on.

It’s hard to imagine the 23-year-old is likely to become a regular starter any time soon, but Arsenal might also do well to avoid losing him permanently.

The simple solution, in theory, would be to LOAN Maitland-Niles out, with Arteta then getting the opportunity to look at him again after another season in which he can play more and gain experience at the highest level.