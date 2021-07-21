With five years left on his Atletico Madrid contract, any notion of Joao Felix leaving the Rojiblancos is a non-starter, however, that didn’t apparently stop Man United from making a cheeky move for his services.

According to Mundo Deportivo, cited by Sport Witness, the Red Devils recently made a great offer to bring him to Old Trafford but it was rebuffed almost immediately.

MORE: Liverpool’s surprising transfer target

Not only that, but Barcelona were seemingly keen on bringing the youngster to the Camp Nou in exchange for Antoine Griezmann returning to the Wanda Metropolitano.

It’s clear that Atleti don’t want to sell a player that they paid £114 million for, particularly as he is still only 21 years of age.

More Stories / Latest News Impressive showing from Man United youngster forces Old Trafford hierarchy into swift rethink Contact made: Man City and Chelsea speak with entourage of Barcelona teenager Video: Jamie O’Hara recalls the time non-league Billericay Town tried to sign Freddy Adu

Though he hasn’t quite yet hit the heights expected, with so many years of growing and learning ahead of him, there doesn’t appear to be too much doubt that, in time, Felix will become one of the most exciting players in Europe.