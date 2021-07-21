Menu

Barcelona reunion unlikely for Ronald Koeman and his favourite striker because club can’t afford him

FC Barcelona
The coronavirus pandemic couldn’t have come at a worse time for Barcelona, given that their former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, had left the club virtually broke even before Covid hit.

New man in charge, Joan Laporta, has managed to work wonders to this point by getting the Catalans back to somewhere approaching an even keel, but there’s still a long, long way to go.

Barca’s financial situation is still dire, and with the exception of Emerson Royal, new signings so far this summer have all been on free transfers.

Sergio Aguero presented as new Barcelona signing
Sergio Kun Aguero is one of a number of free transfers for FC Barcelona

It means that a potential reunion with the striker that Ronald Koeman apparently enjoyed working with the most, according to Don Balon, is out of the question.

Whilst manager of Everton, Koeman had Romelu Lukaku as his centre-forward, and the now Inter Milan striker could well be available because of the Serie A giants own economic problems.

If he does move on, however, it won’t be to the Camp Nou.

