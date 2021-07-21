Liverpool boss Klopp tipped to raid his former club in bid to sign Henderson replacement

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly expected to consider a move for Jude Bellingham in the next couple of years if he is faced with replacing club captain Jordan Henderson.

A surprise report from The Athletic this week claimed that Henderson may not sign a new contract at Anfield, and this could be a big concern for Klopp.

Still, Liverpool.com are now tipping the German tactician to raid his old club Borussia Dortmund for Bellingham, who looks an outstanding young player with a big future ahead of him.

The 18-year-old was linked with Liverpool and a host of other big clubs whilst at Birmingham City, but he decided to join fellow England youngster Jadon Sancho in moving to Dortmund to boost his development.

One imagines Bellingham could still end up back in English football at some point, however, with Chelsea recently linked as long-term admirers of his.

Liverpool might also do well to join the running for Bellingham as he seems the ideal fit to give them Henderson’s qualities in the middle of the park.

The England international is a great all-rounder in the centre of the pitch, and Liverpool.com have explained their thinking in the possible future pursuit:

“Bellingham is the perfect choice. He is English meaning he would fill Liverpool’s homegrown quota. He’ll still only be 20 years old in two years time and could offer a decade of service at Anfield.

In terms of profile, like Henderson, Bellingham is an athletic box-to-box midfielder who can fill-in in a number of roles.

Bellingham reads the game well, he can dictate the tempo of the game, he is capable of making long switches across the field, and has excellent distribution.

Most importantly, as a voracious presser he fits into Jürgen Klopp’s gegenpress system.

He is reportedly on good terms with a couple of Liverpool’s contingent in the England squad, including Henderson himself, and Bellingham has not been shy about sharing his admiration for Steven Gerrard on social media.

If that means he would be open to a move to Anfield in the near future, then that is definitely something that needs exploring.”