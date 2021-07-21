Blow for Leeds United as starlet expected to sign for Man City

This transfer window has seen plenty of talented players leave the biggest clubs in search of first-team football elsewhere, but this is another example of one of the richest clubs hoovering up talent from their rivals.

Football Insider have reported that Leeds United starlet Brooklyn Nfonkeu has been excelling with the youth teams, but he’s now expected to move to Man City after terms were agreed.

He’s mainly been playing for the U15s team so he’s far away from the first team and this will take a few years to see how much Leeds regret losing him, but he’s an interesting name to keep an eye on as he develops.