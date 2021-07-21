There may be trouble ahead for Cardiff City, after one of their youth players alleged he was the victim of disgusting racist abuse from his own team-mates on an away trip.

The Athletic note that a boy under the age of 14, and of Middle Eastern heritage, is no longer with the academy after becoming disillusioned and unhappy in that environment.

Giving evidence to the FA via Zoom call, the victim alleges that monkey noises were made in his direction, and bananas were also smeared all over his clothing.

As the incident has believed to have taken place on a minibus, so therefore it would’ve been within earshot of club staff and easily seen, the conduct of the staff in charge at the time is also being looked into.

It isn’t clear what punishments the club will face if the allegations are proven, needless to say that a simple apology just won’t cut it in this instance.