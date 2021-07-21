Chelsea news: Southampton transfer branded ‘done deal’ with player having ‘agreed’ to move

Chelsea are set to lose another promising young player, with Dynel Simeu on his way to Southampton, according to claims on Twitter this evening.

Chelsea fans have often bemoaned younger players not being given an opportunity in the first-team, but Frank Lampard, along with a two-window transfer ban, changed that.

The Blues won the Champions League with Andreas Christensen, Reece James and Mason Mount all featuring, which is testament to the hard work of the club’s academy over the years.

Still, it doesn’t appear to have been enough to convince the next crop of Chelsea starlets that it’s worth sticking around, with Dynal Simeu thought to be the next to jump ship, or so claims Goal reporter Nizaar Kinsella and Fabrizio Romano.

– Chelsea’s 19-year-old defender Dynel Simeu has agreed on a move to Southampton.

– The Blues could earn up to £1.5m if the Premier League appearance add-ons are all met

– Sell-on fee included

– Simeu to be part of Hasenhuttl’s squad #CFC @goal — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 21, 2021

Dynel Simeu has turned down Chelsea proposal to sign a new contract and he’s now set to join Southampton on a free transfer. ???????? #CFC Done deal to be signed in the next hours. #SaintsFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2021

Simeu is set to walk out the Stamford Bridge exit door alongside Lewis Bate (to Leeds United) and Tino Livramento (to Brighton), or so claimed a report by Goal.

This up and coming group of Chelsea academy stars appear to see no value in getting lost in the club’s loan system and instead will seek permanent moves away.

While Chelsea will receive (nominal) sums of cash in return, it must be a concern to the club’s hierarchy to see their most promising talent move on to other Premier League clubs.

It could prove to be Declan Rice all over again…

