Menu

Chelsea news: Southampton transfer branded ‘done deal’ with player having ‘agreed’ to move

Chelsea FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Chelsea are set to lose another promising young player, with Dynel Simeu on his way to Southampton, according to claims on Twitter this evening.

Chelsea fans have often bemoaned younger players not being given an opportunity in the first-team, but Frank Lampard, along with a two-window transfer ban, changed that.

The Blues won the Champions League with Andreas Christensen, Reece James and Mason Mount all featuring, which is testament to the hard work of the club’s academy over the years.

Still, it doesn’t appear to have been enough to convince the next crop of Chelsea starlets that it’s worth sticking around, with Dynal Simeu thought to be the next to jump ship, or so claims Goal reporter Nizaar Kinsella and Fabrizio Romano.

MORE: Medical tomorrow as Leeds United agree fee for transfer of Chelsea youngster

Chelsea starlet Dynel Simeu is on his way to Southampton
More Stories / Latest News
‘We need a striker’ – Diego Simeone’s nod to Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann over an Atletico Madrid return
More pre-season chaos as Internazionale follow Arsenal and cancel their participation in US tournament
Tottenham set to announce their first signing of the Nuno era with two-part medical scheduled to be completed by Thursday

Simeu is set to walk out the Stamford Bridge exit door alongside Lewis Bate (to Leeds United) and Tino Livramento (to Brighton), or so claimed a report by Goal.

This up and coming group of Chelsea academy stars appear to see no value in getting lost in the club’s loan system and instead will seek permanent moves away.

While Chelsea will receive (nominal) sums of cash in return, it must be a concern to the club’s hierarchy to see their most promising talent move on to other Premier League clubs.

It could prove to be Declan Rice all over again…

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news

More Stories Dynel Simeu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.