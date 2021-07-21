Chelsea are yet to submit a bid for Declan Rice despite fresh transfer links between the Blues and their academy product.

The decision to allow Rice to leave their academy in 2014 was one Chelsea have lived to regret having been linked with a move to bring the midfielder back for more than a year.

The Blues were tipped to bring Rice back to Stamford Bridge last summer, but amid a £250million spending spree, they were forced to wait.

This summer, there have been fresh links over a move with The Athletic reporting the England international has a £100million price tag this summer.

But as Chelsea prioritise a move for a striker, talkSPORT‘s Jim White reports that there has been no approach for Rice from the Blues or any other club this summer.

“I can tell you there has been no bid for Declan Rice so far, they don’t want one,” he said.

“There haven’t even been any conversations from other clubs regarding Declan Rice.”

Rice will have the chance to represent West Ham in the Europa League this season following an impressive season of last from the Hammers.

As things stand, he is under contract until 2024 at the London Stadium.