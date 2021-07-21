Former Chelsea frontman Tore Andre Flo believes Erling Haaland would have no problem settling in at Chelsea.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund striker, with the Sky Germany claiming a bid could be imminent.

Haaland has been a sensation at Dortmund, scoring 40 times in 43 Bundesliga appearances, but as with anyone who plays outside the Premier League, questions always arise over whether the transition will be a comfortable one.

But there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the prospect of Haaland making a move to the Premier League.

Or at least that’s according to former Blues frontman and fellow Norwegian Flo, who has explained what Haaland has in his favour when it comes to making the move to England.

“I don’t think he would have much problem adapting to English football,” Flo told bookmakers.co.uk via the Evening Standard.

“The culture over in England is quite similar and the way of living for someone coming from Norway would be quite easy, or at least it was for me. We all already speak the language quite well, so there should be no problem there.”

He added: “Obviously, on the pitch, it can be much tougher because it’s a very tough league, tougher than any other in the world I think.

“That is the biggest challenge for players coming from Scandinavia. But then that’s a challenge for most players coming to the Premier League from other countries.

“I think pretty much any club would be a good fit for him because he’s an exceptionally good player and has scored a lot of goals.

“He seems to just get better and better. With what he’s shown so far, especially in the Champions League against all types of very good opposition, he’s proven that he can score goals at any level.”

Haaland is said to be priced at somewhere North of £150million this summer, though he is understood to have a £68million release clause that comes into play next summer, which might convince Dortmund to take the increased price should a club like Chelsea offer it ahead of the coming season.