Chelsea look to sign former England U21 International on a free transfer

It’s always a strange situation when a club needs to sign a third-choice goalkeeper, mainly because they won’t actually play for you if everything goes to plan.

A top team is never going to rotate their keeper in important games and the backup will take their place in cup games against lesser opposition, so realistically it needs to be a competent player who is happy to give up any ambition of playing first-team football in exchange for a good wage and being contracted to a huge team.

Chelsea do have Edouard Mendy and Kepa as their senior options just now, but the departure of Willy Caballero does mean they need to add someone else to cover for any injuries.

The Telegraph have indicated that former Fulham keeper Marcus Bettinelli is being eyed on a free transfer, and he would be a decent fit for the role.

He’s got Premier League experience and he’s a former England U21 international so he won’t let them down if he needs to play, but he’s also not going to kick off if he’s not getting into the team, while there’s no sign of any interest from elsewhere.