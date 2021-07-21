Menu

David Alaba’s comments through some doubt on Raphael Varane’s potential move to Manchester United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

You rarely see anything particularly controversial in a player’s unveiling after signing with a new club, mainly because they are media trained and don’t want to upset anyone at their new club.

David Alaba is now officially a Real Madrid player after completing his move from Bayern Munich, but some of his comments about Raphael Varane may interest Man United supporters: (Quotes from Goal)

“Of course I would love to play with Varane. For many years he has played excellent football and not just now. He is a wonderful defender and has great qualities.”

It’s not clear how much Alaba actually knows about the Frenchman’s situation, but you also have to think that Real would’ve given him some assurances over the playing squad before agreeing to the move.

The reason this will interest United fans is down to the constant speculation about a move to Old Trafford, and it does sound like the deal could be done:

At least it gives Real another chance to sell the project to Varane by showing how keen Alaba is to partner him, but time will tell if he gets his wish or if he ends up at Old Trafford.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal told they will need to pay more than £32m to sign a key target this summer
Bids rejected: Manchester United snub advances from Italian duo for out of favour ace
Chelsea news: Southampton transfer branded ‘done deal’ with player having ‘agreed’ to move
More Stories David Alaba Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.