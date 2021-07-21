David Alaba’s comments through some doubt on Raphael Varane’s potential move to Manchester United

You rarely see anything particularly controversial in a player’s unveiling after signing with a new club, mainly because they are media trained and don’t want to upset anyone at their new club.

David Alaba is now officially a Real Madrid player after completing his move from Bayern Munich, but some of his comments about Raphael Varane may interest Man United supporters: (Quotes from Goal)

“Of course I would love to play with Varane. For many years he has played excellent football and not just now. He is a wonderful defender and has great qualities.”

It’s not clear how much Alaba actually knows about the Frenchman’s situation, but you also have to think that Real would’ve given him some assurances over the playing squad before agreeing to the move.

The reason this will interest United fans is down to the constant speculation about a move to Old Trafford, and it does sound like the deal could be done:

Raphaël Varane and his agents confirmed to Real Madrid his desire to try a new experience in the Premier League. He’ll be respectful waiting for the club agreement – but he wants Man United. ? #MUFC Varane also confirmed to Man Utd he’d be ‘ready’ to accept their contract bid. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2021

At least it gives Real another chance to sell the project to Varane by showing how keen Alaba is to partner him, but time will tell if he gets his wish or if he ends up at Old Trafford.