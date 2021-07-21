Just a few minutes into Wednesday’s training session at Real Madrid, Isco Alarcon had to leave after experiencing fever-like symptoms.

The attacking midfielder had already been found to be negative for coronavirus on two occasions via PCR testing, and MARCA suggest that the feeling around the Los Blancos camp was that Isco’s predicament was caused by a reaction to the vaccine which was administered on Monday.

Isco, just like his Real team-mates, is looking to impress new-man-in-charge, Carlo Ancelotti, but hasn’t really been able to do so up to this point.

It’s not clear how long he will need to remain away from training either.

Gven that at this stage of any campaign, every player is putting a marker down for a starting position for the new season, this fever couldn’t have come at a worse time for him.

Ancelotti surely won’t overlook him without explanation, and there are, at least, plenty more training sessions and pre-season matches to come, within which Isco can impress.