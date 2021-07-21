Eden Hazard back to Chelsea worked on by intermediaries, Real Madrid set asking price

Real Madrid are working on a deal which would see Eden Hazard return to Chelsea, according to AS.

Hazard’s two seasons as a Real Madrid player, on an individual level, have been nothing short of a disaster.

The Premier League legend has displayed a complete inability to remain fit for any significant period of time.

Considering the enormity of Real Madrid’s expense on the Belgian, it has to go down as one of the most disappointing transfers in football history.

While Hazard’s stock in the football world is as low as it has ever been, he still has admirers at Stamford Bridge, with the whole fanbase adoring him after what he achieved in Chelsea colours.

Real Madrid appear to be keen to take advantage of that fact, with AS reporting that the club are prepared to let him return to Chelsea for a fee in the region of €60M (£51.6M).

That figure is thought to be on the high side from Chelsea’s perspective, but AS claim there are intermediaries who are actively discussing the possibility with the Blues.

As far as the report suggests, Thomas Tuchel is not too fussed about getting a new winger in this summer, but Hazard is a unique case from Chelsea’s perspective.

You could never rule out him returning to SW6…

