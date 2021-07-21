Liverpool and Real Madrid among Chelsea’s rivals for superstar transfer

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus are reportedly among the long list of suitors in the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has been a world class performer at Dortmund, scoring a remarkable 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions last season to show himself to be one of the most clinical finishers in world football.

MORE: Liverpool cleared to sign Serie A star for bargain £35million

Haaland is also being strongly linked as a top transfer target for Chelsea, as per Jan Age Fjortoft in ESPN’s video below…

Haaland would be a huge upgrade on unconvincing attacking duo Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham, but it’s clear he could also do a job for many other top clubs around Europe.

According to Don Balon, the 21-year-old could be targeted by the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and Bayern Munich as well.

Haaland could be a dream signing to give Liverpool more goals up front after a dip in form from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane last season, and would surely turn Jurgen Klopp’s side into contenders for the Premier League and Champions League again after last season’s dip in form.

Real Madrid also need a Galactico signing like this to help them bring in that much-needed long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo, with recent forward signings like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic flopping at the Bernabeu.