Chelsea are reportedly ready to launch a “fantasy offer” for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, according to Jan Age Fjortoft.

The Blues continue to be strongly linked with Haaland, and it seems they’re really serious about testing Dortmund’s resolve over the prolific Norway international this summer.

MORE: Chelsea have plan to sign Declan Rice on the cheap

Haaland had an outstanding season last term, scoring 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions to show that, at just 20 years of age, he’s perhaps the most exciting young talent in world football right now.

Chelsea would do well to bring in an elite goal-scorer like that next season, with upgrades surely needed on Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham, while Olivier Giroud recently left the club for a move to AC Milan.

See the video below as Fjortoft gives ESPN an update on his fellow Norwegian, stating that Chelsea look ready to pay big for him this summer by offering around €150million…

Fjortoft notes that this would be double what Dortmund could get for Haaland in a year’s time, when the 20-year-old’s release clause will pave the way for a cheaper move.

It could therefore make sense for the Bundesliga giants to cash in on Haaland now, though after agreeing to sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, it could be a bit of a nightmare for the club to lose two of their best players in one go.

Chelsea fans, however, will be hoping Thomas Tuchel can recruit this world class signing that could possibly make them Premier League title favourites next term.

Fjortoft ultimately goes on to conclude that he thinks Dortmund are determined not to budge on Haaland, but he does advise to wait and see what happens as CFC are expected to make that big offer.